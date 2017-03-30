Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The three Kirklees schools that are set to swerve funding cuts have been revealed.

The Examiner has reported that 168 of the borough’s 171 schools are predicted to lose big chunks of their funding thanks to the government’s National Funding Formula (NFF) shake-up.

Kirklees Council leader, Clr David Sheard, has now revealed the three that won’t be hit are: Marsden Infant and Nursery, Lindley Infant and Kirkburton Middle.

But he has also revealed the three schools’ gains are very small compared to the six-figure cuts most of Kirklees secondary schools are predicted to face, should the NFF be adopted.

Kirkburton Middle, ironically dubbed “the winner” by Clr Sheard, gets an increase of just £11,978.

The other two are looking at increases of less than £8,000.

Meanwhile, Holmfirth High is predicted to be hit by a £177,099 cut and Moor End Academy has said it will be £157,470 down.

Writing on his blog, Clr Sheard said: “This is on top of the £5.5m cut that the education department has made to the Education Support Grant that Kirklees got to support schools. This was an abolition in total of the grant, not a cut.

“This is also at the same time as the government plan to spend millions on divisive selective schools and even more divisive faith schools.”