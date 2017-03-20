Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men have been arrested following an outbreak of disorder in Dewsbury on Sunday night.

At 10pm police were called out following reports of a large group of people gathered on Pilgrim Crescent.

Police officers attended and found a group of men brandishing weapons and following their arrival the group quickly dispersed. It’s unclear what sparked the trouble.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said three men were arrested, one aged 33 and two aged 30, and remained in police custody.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Kirklees CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the disorder which took place on Pilgrim Crescent in Dewsbury. We are working closely with the community and our partners and there will be increased neighbourhood policing patrols in the area to reassure local residents.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the disorder or has any further information to come forward and contact the police to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170126299 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.