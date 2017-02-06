Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men have been bailed after a woman died in a fatal road collision in Dewsbury.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the collision which killed Hamida Bai Dana, 54, from Batley .

Police revealed on Monday that two other men, a 21-year-old and 20-year-old, were also questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have since been bailed.

Woman who died in Dewsbury road traffic collision is named

Mrs Dana, a pedestrian, was hit by a white BMW 420 coupe after it was involved in a collision with a van and street furniture near the rail bridge on Bradford Road, Dewsbury , by the Lidl store.

West Yorkshire Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 10.10am but were sadly unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Carl Quinn from the Major Collision and Enquiry Team said: “We are continuing to investigate this fatal collision and are very much continuing to appeal to witnesses.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the manner in which the BMW was being driven in the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101.