Two females and a man have been seriously injured after a car collision at a bus stop in Moldgreen.

Wakefield Road was shut in both directions this morning (Weds) following the serious collision involving a BMW and two female pedestrians at the bus shelter on Broad Lane.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following the call at 8.30am.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the two female pedestrians and the male driver of the car were taken to hospital - one by air ambulance.

The bus shelter was fully knocked over as a result of the impact in the collision.

The spokesperson said: “Emergency services are on scene responding to an incident on Broad Lane which took place at about 8.30am this morning after a car was in collision with pedestrians at a bus stop. It is believed two female pedestrians were seriously injured in the incident as was the male driver of the car.

“All parties have been taken to hospitals, one by air ambulance.

“Road closures are in place including Wakefield Road from Lister Street to Almondbury Bank, outbound. Drivers are thanked for their patience and urged to find alternative routes if possible.”