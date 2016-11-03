Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An average of three police officers a day are assaulted in the course of their duties in the West Yorkshire, it has been revealed.

Almost 1,000 incidents of assaults on police have been recorded in the last year in the West Yorkshire force area alone. This comes against the background of a reduction of 1,200 police officers in West Yorkshire in recent years.

MPs yesterday debated the safety of police officers.

Speaking before the debate in the House of Commons, Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax said: “West Yorkshire Police have seen cuts of £160m over five years, resulting in the loss of 1,200 police officers - a reduction of 20% of the force. The police officers who risk life and limb to protect the public have seen a big increase in assaults.

“An assault on a police officer is an assault on society. It is totally unacceptable that public servants, working in their communities to protect people and help the vulnerable, are subject to assaults as they go about their jobs.”