Three defendants have been ordered to do unpaid work for the community after they admitted wasting police time with bogus 999 calls.

Leeds Crown Court heard yesterday (Mon) Khuram Ahmed was the first to call at 10.46pm on April 8, 2015, giving a false name and address, claiming about 10 minutes earlier he had seen a male with a shotgun getting into white VW Golf car in Honoria Street, Fartown.

He said the male was the only occupant and gave a description of him but said he had not seen the registration number of the car.

Mehran Nassiri, prosecuting, said four minutes later a second call was made by Aishah Manzoor also giving a false name, saying she had seen a male with a gun get into a car with a partial number of LY10 which had driven towards Bradford Road.

Mr Nassiri told the court a man was investigated about the allegations as a result of the calls.

Ahmed was caught when he made a genuine phone call to the police on another date and the mobile number matched the one he had used in April. Manzoor was also traced.

Mr Nassiri said on June 29, 2015, a call was made by Bibi Khan using a different name claiming five minutes earlier she was with her boyfriend in his car in Bradford Road, Huddersfield when another car pulled up alongside them.

She said the window was down and a male inside threatened her boyfriend saying: “You’re going to get it tonight” showing him a gun. She said he had dropped her off at home and said he had to go.

When she was traced she confirmed her real name and said she had been told what to say and police found a handwritten note to that effect.

Felicity Hemlin, representing Khan, said she had not put forward any name for suspicion and accepted she had not really witnessed what she had described.

Ahmed, 27 of Knaresborough Drive, Fartown and Manzoor, 21 of Richmond Avenue, Fartown were each ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work. Khan, 26 of Round Street, West Bowling, Bradford was ordered to do 90 hours unpaid work.

Judge Neil Clark said it was serious to waste police time and money which could have been spent on genuine inquiries. What was really behind the calls was not clear but added it was “obviously some sort of ill-feeling” to the other man investigated but he accepted there had been no trouble since.