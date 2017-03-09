The video will start in 8 Cancel

Motorists face three weeks of misery when repair work to fix a gas leak starts on one of Huddersfield’s busiest roads tomorrow (Friday).

Northern Gas Networks say the work on Wakefield Road , Aspley, is essential as teams have been monitoring a controlled gas escape at the junction of Wakefield Road and St Andrew’s Road.

Engineers will be working “round the clock” to fix the pipe in a project expected to last around three weeks. The road carries more than 3,700 vehicles every hour at peak times.

And motorists might be forgiven for a feeling of deja vu given that a section of Wakefield Road between Dalton and Waterloo was dug up over a period of 25 weeks last year.

Temporary traffic management measures will be introduced with two lanes of the inbound A629 Wakefield Road heading towards Huddersfield town centre closed to traffic and there will be no right-hand turn for traffic into St Andrew’s Road.

Work will begin at 7pm with teams of engineers working seven days a week, to finish the project as quickly as possible.

Paul Sadler, customer operations area manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “The safety of our customers and engineers is our number one priority.”