A man punched his ex-girlfriend 12 times in the head after she refused to meet to discuss their relationship.

Kirklees magistrates heard that Aeron Powell and Holly Thackray split up following an eight-year relationship during which they had a young daughter.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said Powell didn’t take the breakdown of their relationship well and continued to make unwanted contact with Miss Thackray, who was described as being scared of him.

On February 15 last year Powell left a voicemail message for his ex and she responded that she wished him to leave her alone.

Later the same day she arranged for Powell, of Ashmere Grove in Fartown, to have contact with their four-year-old daughter but he refused to hand her over when she refused to talk about their relationship.

Mr Wills said: “She said no and that she was going to collect their daughter and he punched her to the back of her head.

“The complainant said: ‘I lost balance and banged my head on the floor'.

“’He stood behind me and repeatedly punched me to the back of my head.

“’I was dizzy and crying and I think he hit me 12 times to the back of my head – he was punching me as hard as he could’.”

Powell, 28, had denied assault but was convicted at the Huddersfield court in his absence.

Magistrates were told that he was previously jailed for six months for offences of aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a knife.

Magistrates sentenced Powell, who appeared in court via a video link from prison, to six months in custody.

They made an indefinite restraining banning him from contacting Miss Thackray expect via a third party for child contact.