Aiden Danny Chadburn who was convicted of carrying out a terrifying attack on his girlfriend

A man threatened to burn his ex-girlfriend’s home down during a terrifying attack on her, a court heard.

Aiden Danny Chadburn had called at Alex Jackson’s home in Dewsbury on the evening of May 15 to make arrangements to see their child.

Richard Walters, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court yesterday he arrived as she got home and helped her carry shopping inside.

He told her he had earlier had a disagreement with another male which had made him angry.

Mr Walters said: “Suddenly he slammed the fridge door shut and launched an unprovoked attack on her.”

He grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head against a cupboard, punched her in the eye and then attempted to strangle her.

Mr Walters said she was struggling and screaming for Chadburn to stop. While she was on the floor he kicked her to the body a number of times.

He was calling her names and threatening to burn her home down before he stopped and walked into the living room. She stopped him picking the child up and tried to leave the property but Chadburn locked the back and front doors and would not let her go.

Mr Walters said he subjected her to a “tirade of abuse.” When she said she was going to ring the police he grabbed her phone and told her she was going nowhere.

She screamed hoping neighbours would hear and he told her he would smash the phone up if she continued. The phone contained photographs of a deceased family member which she did not want to lose.

Mr Walters said Chadburn punched cupboards damaging them. She could hear him talking on the phone while she put the child to bed. When she let some time pass before asking again for the phone back he again threatened to smash it.

Leeds Crown Court

He then dragged her into the bedroom and threatened to rape her although she said later she knew he did not mean it. He left the room and she eventually fell asleep only to be woken by him the next morning complaining she had not woken him.

She explained her alarm was on the phone which he still had. He used the phone to call for a taxi before he left. She had bruising to her head, face and legs from her ordeal.

Mr Walters said that at the time Chadburn was under a 14 month suspended sentence for breaking the jaw of a man his former girlfriend was seeing last year.

Chadburn, 22 of Centenary Way, Carlinghow, Batley admitted common assault and criminal damage.

Judge James Spencer QC activated the 14 month suspended sentence with four months consecutive for the recent offences.

He told Chadburn he hoped one day he would realise he should not set about any person let alone his ex-partner.

“You shouldn’t be violent towards women or anybody because when you are it gets you into trouble,” he told Chadburn.

“You were under a suspended sentence when you were throwing your weight about that night, knocking her down, kicking her on the floor, trying to strangle her. Who do you think you are? There is no alternative you must go to prison.”