A thug on remand for assaulting a former partner even managed to phone her from prison making further threats, a court heard.

William Ingham initially sent Abigail Walker a text from HMP Doncaster saying he would be out in 12 months.

He then made calls to her later in January saying he knew where she lived threatening in one “to smash” her face in, Adam Walker prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court yesterday. (Thurs)

Mr Walker said at the time Ingham was on remand for three assaults on his former partner, unhappy she had ended their relationship.

The first was on May 27 when she opened the door of her home in Liversedge he grabbed her by the throat. He pushed her into the living room and with both hands on her neck forced her to the floor.

She was struggling to get free and bit him on the cheek so he left. She had some pain to her neck as a result.

While on bail for that he again went to her home on July 8 and grabbed her round the throat and began squeezing saying: “Why won’t you be with me.”

She tried to reason with him but feared she was going to pass out. She dropped to the floor and was crying. He then produced a knife and threatened to harm himself but when one of her friends was heard outside he slashed the knife towards Miss Walker causing some superficial cuts before leaving.

Four days later she was walking to a friend’s home when he ran up to her. She said he was shouting and calling her names. He pushed her against a fence and punched her.

When she fell to the ground he kicked the back of her head and then her face connecting with her jaw. When she managed to get to her friend’s home she had an injury splitting her cheek right through which needed 11 stitches.

Ian Hudson for Ingham said he was only 17 when he began the relationship with Miss Walker, who was older. She wanted stability and he could not provide it and reacted in an immature way.

Ingham, 19 of Foldings Parade, Scholes, Cleckheaton admitted common assault, two charges of actual bodily harm assault, theft of her phone and threatening to take revenge. He was jailed for a total of three years four months.

Judge Neil Clark said his calls from prison using an illicit phone showed little remorse or insight into his own behaviour.