Thugs used crowbars and hammers to attack a police dog unit vehicle while on night patrol.

The unmarked West Yorkshire Police vehicle was struck on Saturday night while the police dog and his handler were inside the car.

Fortunately, the ‘Team 4’ canine and handler were both uninjured in the attack which saw the windscreen of the car smashed to pieces.

The West Yorkshire Police Dogs team released images of the attack on Twitter and has since received support both from within the force and the general public condemning the act.

Not such a good night shift for Team 4 Dogs.....attempts to stop a vehicle and occupants attack with hammers and crow bars. Luckily handler and dog both uninjured. Enquiries ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kpsBtF2YOf — WY Police Dogs (@WYPDogs) December 9, 2017

West Yorkshire Police Chief Cons Dee Collins posted: “Absolutely disgraceful incident and we will find and deal with those responsible. I’ve been in touch with the officer & supervision and he’s shaken but ok. Completely unacceptable #ProtectTheProtectors #Heretokeepyousafe @WestYorksPolice.”

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

West Yorkshire Police Asst Chief Cons Andy Battle replied: “This is disgraceful and a clear demonstration of the risks our officers face in their attempts to keep our communities safe. Nothing justifies this. Now time to focus on bringing the offenders to justice.”

I attended this incident and was shocked to see what extent the suspects went to, to try and harm this officer. Totally unacceptable. #police #ProtectTheProtectors #wewillfindyou — Ste Richardson (@WYP_SRichardson) December 10, 2017

Police have since disclosed the attack took place in Osmondthorpe Lane, Leeds. Enquiries are still ongoing.

Fellow officers tweeted to say they were shocked by what had happened to one of their own.

Latest Home Office figures shows that West Yorkshire officers reported 372 assaults against them in 2016/17 – but police chiefs fear the full total could be far higher.