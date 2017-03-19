Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A violent group who left two men with serious facial injuries after a clash on Friday night are still being sought by police.

Officers are appealing for information about an incident that left the two young men seriously injured.

An argument took place between the two groups in Cross Church Street in Huddersfield shortly before midnight.

The victims, aged 19 and 20, were assaulted and suffered serious facial injuries.

Detective Constable Kris Roberts, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We are investigating a reported disorder incident at this location late last night and would like to speak to any witnesses to help us build a clearer picture of what has occurred.”

Any witnesses can call the detective constable on 01484 436558, quoting crime reference 13170123692.

Alternatively, they can anonymously call the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.