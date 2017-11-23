Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heavy thundery snow showers could hit Huddersfield after a weather warning over a Polar blast was issued for Yorkshire and Humber.

Alerts for snow have already been issued for parts of Scotland, while warnings of rain and high winds were also in place early on Thursday.

The latest Met Office yellow level alert for ice covers areas stretching from Northern Ireland and large swathes of Scotland to northern England and the Yorkshire and Humber region.

It is in place from 6pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

Drivers are being warned to expect difficult conditions on untreated roads from icy patches and remnants of any earlier snowfall. Longer journey times are possible.

Further wintry showers are also expected, mainly over higher ground in the north and west of Scotland.

The Met Office chief forecaster said in a statement: “Showers across northern and western Scotland are expected to bring further snowfall with a light covering (1-2 cms) possible to low levels, and up to two inches (2-5 cms) above 200m.

“Across Northern Ireland and northern England, snow will be confined to higher routes, but icy patches are likely where showers leave surfaces wet.”

Up to two inches of snow is expected in parts of Scotland during Thursday, with falls up to a possible eight inches on higher ground.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: “Showers are forecast in the north and some of these will be heavy and thundery with sleet or snow.”​