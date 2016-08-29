Tim Moyce, of West Park Street, Dewsbury, admitted possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and dangerous driving. He was jailed for 32 months and banned from driving for three years.

A drug dealer from Dewsbury was “extremely lucky” to leave hospital unharmed after swallowing 28 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine trying to hide the evidence from police, a court heard.

Tim Moyce, 37, of West Park Street, swallowed the packages of Class A drugs while being followed by police as he drove through Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers signalled for him to pull over on February 2 this year when he was spotted in a Ford Focus but he continued to drive on.

Anthony Moore, prosecuting, told the court officers could see Moyce swallowing things in between guzzling water before he finally stopped.

He then told them he had swallowed wraps of the drugs and was taken to hospital where he underwent an x-ray and then a CT scan which showed packages lodged in his stomach.

Wraps of heroin

Mr Moore said Moyce was kept in hospital for observation for eight days and during that time passed the 28 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine which had a street value of £243.

When he was interviewed he told police he had been using heroin for 22 years. He said he had agreed to sell the drugs on behalf of his dealer as he had no money to pay for his own supply.

Moyce was released on bail but was then involved in a police chase on June 15 and charged with dangerous driving.

On that occasion he was seen driving above the speed limit on Balne Lane, Wakefield, and sped off towards Batley when signalled to stop. He reached 65mph in a 30mph area and a group of men outside a mosque had to jump out of his way to avoid being knocked down.

He was arrested after he drove into a cul-de-sac in Batley.

Leeds Combined Courts

James Littlehales, representing him, said Moyce “panicked and swallowed the wraps” and was “extremely lucky that something more serious did not happen to him. He appreciates how lucky he was.”

He said Moyce had few criminal convictions despite his long history of drug abuse. He had managed to fund his drug taking through a job as a driver but began offending after losing that employment.

Moyce admitted possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and dangerous driving. He was jailed for 32 months and banned from driving for three years.