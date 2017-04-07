Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield can look forward to more sunny weather and even a mini heatwave this weekend, says Examiner weather forecaster Paul Stevens.

Which means good news for families planning trips or dads in shorts and flip-flops aiming to dust off the barbecue.

Temperatures tomorrow (Sat) could reach 19C (66F) and may rise to 20C on Sunday. But by early evening temperatures will start falling back and are likely to persist until Easter.

“It will be a fine weekend for Huddersfield. The warm weather and sunshine that we have had will continue right through to this weekend before it starts to cool off. Lots of warm, summer-like temperatures,” said Mr Stevens.

He added that Huddersfield folk can expect “ a mixed week” leading up to the Easter break but that there would not be a repeat of extreme weather such as heatwaves or snow.

“It will be on the cool side and will be that way through to Easter: more changeable with some rain and showers around,” he added. “Temperatures will be around normal.

“By no means will it be a wash-out but it will not get back to a heatwave.”

Buy those burgers, bangers and bacon now. And don’t forget shrimps for the barbie...