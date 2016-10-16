Children were left terrified after a mass brawl broke out on an Ale Trail train.

The fight involving around 30 people broke out on a train from Huddersfield to Manchester shortly after 7.15pm on Saturday.

Passengers reported terrified children clinging to their parents as sober passengers barricaded the doors to prevent the drunken melee spilling into another carriage.

One passenger Kellie Bostock said: “Brawling in front of children? Blood smeared in front of children? Sober men standing between carriages to stop the fighting going on throughout the train?

“Two of my kids were in tears because of you. Shaking and crying because you can’t handle your ale. Because you decided to start a fist fight on a train where children were. Absolutely disgusted.”

Ale Trail: Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney with some revellers on the train to Slaithwaite. Yes, that's a tennis racquet.

The brawlers got off the train at Slaithwaite station and the police were called.

It is not believed any arrests have been made.

Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney, who has long expressed concerns about problems caused by the Ale Trail, said he was ‘furious’ with operator Northern Rail.

He said: “They have a responsibility for the safety of their passengers. I am furious and it needs to be sorted.”

The Conservative MP added: “It’s appalling and utterly unacceptable. They are taking revenue from travellers and they need to invest it to make people feel safe and secure.

“I have asked what CCTV was available because this is a criminal offence.”

Northern Rail disputed whether those involved in the brawl were Ale Trail revellers.

The operator said it was doing all it could to liaise with police and protect its passengers.

Northern Rail said it was working to control problems caused by the Ale Trail.

A spokesperson said: “Northern Rail is doing all that it can to stop this and so are British Transport Police.

“We do not promote or encourage the Ale Trail.

“The last thing we want is our customers seeing this type of behaviour.”

But he added: “This is a societal issue with people drinking too much. We condemn this terrible behaviour.”