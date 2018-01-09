Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents in Kirklees only have a few more days to apply for a primary school place for their youngsters.

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Monday, January 15 to apply for a primary school place.

Children born between September 2013 and August 2014 must be registered for a full-time school place by the deadline so that they can start in reception class in September 2018.

Parents of children transferring to a junior school or middle school in September 2018 must also apply for a school place online by the deadline.

Parents registering their child are strongly advised to apply for three schools: a first, a second and a third preference. This is in case a place is not available at their first preference school.

It is also advised that one of these schools is in the family’s priority admission area (catchment area).

If your application is late then you may well miss out.

Applications received after the deadline are not considered until after all on time applications have been processed. So applying late can severely reduce the chances of getting a place at one of the your preferred schools.

Parents must apply online using the Kirklees Parent Portal which can be accessed alongside The Kirklees Guide for Parents and information about the schools admission processes at www.kirklees.gov.uk/admissions .