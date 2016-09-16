Time is running out to nominate your local sporting stars for a Kirklees Community Sports Award.

This closing date for nominations is next Monday, September 19.

Nominations have been coming in thick and fast for the 10 sporting accolades up for grabs and with just a week to go until the deadline, we caught up with the star studded panel of judges to find out why you should nominate.

Sir Patrick Stewart said: “Huddersfield has such a rich sporting history and is home to some incredible grassroots clubs and teams and it is those we celebrate and honour at the Kirklees Community Sports Awards. I would encourage anyone thinking about nominating to do so. It’s a fantastic way to recognise all of those worthy clubs, teams and individuals.”

Andy Booth, former Huddersfield Town Football Club player, added: “As Huddersfield Town’s club ambassador I have first-hand been able to witness the integral part Kirklees residents play in the success of local sport. I really would encourage everyone to nominate someone they see as an inspiration or someone they think is an unsung hero. It’s a great feeling to be recognised and appreciated so please get nominating!”

Eorl Crabtree, Prop for Huddersfield Giants RLFC, said: “There are some fantastic clubs, teams, sportsmen and sportswomen across Kirklees and with the recent success at the Olympics, we should be very proud and recognise what talent we have in our area. I would urge people to get their nominations in now.”

The awards, run in conjunction with Huddersfield Town Football Club, will take place on Friday, November 11 at the John Smith's Stadium and will recognise the grassroots sports teams in the area, as well as celebrate the often unseen work done by volunteers and those around the clubs and societies.

How to enter:

Nominations should be no longer than 700 words and forms can be downloaded here www.htafccommercial.com/news/kirklees-sports-2016/ .

Completed forms should be emailed to kirsportsawards@htafc.com

Kirklees Community Sports Awards

C/O Huddersfield Town AFC

The John Smith’s Stadium

Stadium Way

Huddersfield

HD1 6PX

The Awards

1 Kirklees Sports Legend

This is a person who has taken sport locally to an exceptional level and has inspired many others to achieve similar levels of excellence. The winner will probably be a professional sportsman or woman but could even be an amateur.

2 Sports Personality of the Year (amateur/open age)

The winner will be a sportsman or woman who has made a name for themselves either over the last year or over a long period of time.

3 Young Sports Personality

A person aged 18 or under who has excelled at their chosen sport. The winner may have already won several competitions or come from nowhere to make a major impact through the high calibre of their performances. They will be inspirational to other young people.

4 Sports Team of the Year

The team could be from any sport and don’t forget that school teams are also eligible for this category. They will be proven winners or have overcome great odds to reach a high level.

5 Sports Official

Sports clubs throughout Kirklees rely on unsung heroes and heroines to keep going. They may hold specific roles such as treasurer or secretary or hold several tasks and are the ‘backbone’ of their sports organisations and someone so many people rely on to ensure their club thrives … or even simply survives.

6 Sports Club

This category is open to clubs who have become real community hubs. Sport is all about enjoyment and the chance to compete and the winner of this category will have gone that extra mile to prove that sport really is for all.

7 Sports Teacher

Everyone remembers an inspirational teacher and there are countless across Kirklees who do so much above and beyond their jobs to make sure their pupils have every chance to take part in sport. We want to hear about these very special people who play such a crucial role in young people’s lives.

8 Outstanding Services to Sport

The winner will be someone who has gone well above what is expected to make their sport or sports club an outstanding success. They could be a player, an administrator, a sports official, a sports fan or a club member.

9 Most Improved Club/Team

Everyone likes a ‘rag to riches’ story and we want to hear about a team that has turned itself around. It may have lost every game but never lost faith and then started to win. It’s what sport is all about – that never-say-die spirit and that determination to keep competing no matter what.

10 Disabled Athlete of the Year

In recent years the Paralympics have highlighted the amazing levels disabled athletes can now attain and there are many people with physical or learning disabilities throughout Kirklees who are excelling at sport. We want to hear about them.