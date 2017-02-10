Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are meeting tomorrow (Saturday) to discuss opposition to plans for a new school which they claim will cause regular traffic chaos.

People living in the Dryclough Road and Woodside Road area of Beaumont Park are challenging the council’s plans to build a new 630-place primary school in the grounds of Moor End Academy.

A drop-in meeting organised by a residents’ group will take place from 3pm to 5pm today at the Beaumont Park Visitor Centre which will give residents a chance to view the plans, meet neighbours and get advice about writing a letter of objection to the council.

The primary school, to be known as Beaumont Primary Academy, is already operating from temporary accommodation and was given the green light by Kirklees Council’s cabinet last month, subject to planning permission.

But resident Chas Ball says it is not too late to write to the planning department ahead of a consultation deadline on February 24.

Mr Ball said residents were questioning the location of the school and whether the council had done its sums on the likely impact on traffic.

If approved, there would be almost 2,500 pupils attending schools on one Huddersfield road.

Mr Ball said over 80% of residents surveyed were concerned about the plans and the impact on traffic.