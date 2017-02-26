Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Time is running out to save the former Dewsbury Museum.

A group has been set up called Friends of Dewsbury Park Mansion and they have put out a final rallying cry.

They need to submit their application to Kirklees Council by March 6.

On their Facebook page they state: “Feeling overwhelmed! The amount of support you’re showing is incredible!

“We have just over a week to the deadline for applying for community asset transfer of the Mansion to keep it for community use and not commercial use.

“We need to demonstrate the vast amount of local support we have so you could help us in two ways.

“Firstly like and share this page which is a visible representation of support

“Secondly, if you run a local community group, large or small, and you support what we’re trying to achieve, saying so on our application form will also demonstrate support. Send us a message of support and we can include it in our application.”

The museum in Crow Nest Park opened in 1896 and closed on November 6 last year.

Kirklees Council will make a decision on the asset transfer by April 3 – and if that fails it will then be put up for sale.