Time is starting to run out to make your nominations for this year’s Examiner Community Awards.

The deadline is Friday, February 17, but people have been urged to get their nominations in as soon as possible.

The glittering ceremony will be staged at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday, May 25, hosted by ITN newsreader Nina Hossain, who comes from Huddersfield.

Examiner editor Roy Wright said: “We had some fantastic nominees last year – anyone who was there will long remember the Theatres Team at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary who did so much for their colleague Obe Morake who was suffering from a terminal pancreatic cancer, including flying his relatives over here from South Africa. And then there was the posthumous courage award for Kamal Aftab who had done such great community work throughout his life and set up a £50,000 fundraising project while he was terminally ill.

“The people we want to nominate have gone that extra mile to help others, are committed to their communities or achieve what is often seemingly impossible against all the odds. These are your awards so we want your nominations as soon as possible."

Once the nominations are made the judges will then draw up a shortlist of three in each of the categories and each will be highlighted in the Examiner in the fortnight before the awards. All those shortlisted will be invited to the event and the winner will be revealed on the night.

The judges decide the winner of the final award, the Achievement Award, although readers are welcome to send in suggestions.

How to enter

Download an entry form from the website www.examinercommunityawards.co.uk to complete and return to the events team by email at awards@examiner.co.uk or post Examiner Community Awards, PO Box 48, Old Hall Street, L69 3EB. For information contact the events team on 01484 437702.

Categories

Friend of the Year

Do you have a friend who is always there when you need them? The friend of the year could be your neighbour, best friend, a colleague or relative or someone who supports you.

Courage Award sponsored by KSDL

The courage award will be made to anyone who has shown outstanding bravery and courage, which may range from a single heroic act through to battling against disability, illness or adversity.

Emergency Services Personality

Do you know a local 999 hero? This person should be someone who has given service beyond the call of duty, shown extreme courage at an incident or dedicated a lifetime of service to their community.

Services to Community Award

Do you know someone who has made a difference to your community? They may provide a much needed service or made your area a safer place to live. Whatever their achievement it will have had a positive effect on your community. This award is open to groups or individuals.

Young Personality sponsored by Simply Biz

Do you know a special young person who deserves to be recognised? If you have a friend or family member who has shown bravery and courage, carried out a heroic act, achieved success against all odds or dedicated themselves to a good cause then nominate them for this award.

Student Community Award sponsored by Huddersfield University

This award recognises the efforts of students aged 18 or under who regularly give up their own time to help others in the community. Whether this is volunteering to support older people, helping to run guides, brownies, cubs or scout groups, or even helping with environmental projects, their work is something we should be proud of and celebrate so enter them for this award today.

Services to Charity

Has someone you know dedicated themselves tirelessly to a charity? They may be someone who has raised a large amount of money, generated awareness for a cause or has been a selfless voluntary worker for a number of years. This award is open to groups or individuals.

Community Project of the Year sponsored by Ramsdens Solicitors

Have you worked on or been a part of a community project that deserves wider recognition? You may have tidied up your local area or set up a project to provide support for local residents.

Community Event of the Year sponsored by Cummins Turbo Technologies

This is your chance to shout about your favourite local event. This may be a regular event you never miss or a one off event that was enjoyed by the whole community. If you organise or are involved with an event that brings the community together, gain extra recognition through this award.

Sports Personality sponsored by Perrys Huddersfield

We are looking for Huddersfield’s outstanding sports personalities. The winner could be a household name that put Huddersfield on the sporting map or someone relatively unknown who is totally dedicated to their sport.

Sports Team of the Year sponsored by Longley Park Motors

Are you part of or do you manage a sports team that has achieved great things? The sports team of the year will be awarded to the team which has achieved outstanding long-term success, shown amazing improvement or beaten all the odds.

Arts Award

We are looking for those talented groups or individual performers or artists who demonstrate what a creative and artistic place Huddersfield is.

Achievement Award sponsored by Syngenta

The winner of the Achievement Award will be selected by our panel of judges and will be a person who has shown an outstanding contribution to Huddersfield.

Syngenta is very proud to continue our support of the 2017 Examiner Community Awards.

The work we do at Syngenta helps farmers all over the world grow higher yields from their crops, providing greater choice of quality food at an affordable price. Now in our fourth year as principal sponsor, we work very hard to stay in touch with our local community and get involved wherever we can.

As well as the Examiner Community Awards, our Employees Community Gift Scheme and our annual Connecting Communities events are just two of the ways we do this.

More than 80% of our Huddersfield workforce live locally and we shall continue to invest in our apprenticeship programme, providing employment opportunities for local people. Research has shown that our business contributes £57m to the local economy each year and we remain committed to keeping professional and skilled manufacturing jobs in Kirklees for many years to come.

The Examiner Community Awards shine a light on those people who give so much for others and seek nothing in return, showcasing the very best community spirit that Huddersfield has to offer.

We invite you to put forward nominations for the people who you feel, contribute towards making Kirklees the diverse and compassionate community it is.

