Education chiefs have been left red-faced after a tiny school took on Kirklees... and won.

There were angry scenes last year when Kirklees Council refused Almondbury-based All Hallows Infant School’s bid to become a full primary.

At a heated meeting of the council’s Cabinet some parents berated councillors who ruled that there was no need for the extra school spaces despite Kirklees launching its own projects to build three new primaries.

But school governors refused to take the blow lying down and appealed to the Office of the Schools Adjudicator.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

They have won and now intend to extend the age range that youngsters have to leave the school from seven to eleven.

Almondbury Tory Clr Bernard McGuin said the council had been foolish trying to block the success of a popular school.

“We tried to warn them,” he said.

“The council didn’t want the competition with Almondbury Community School (ACS).

“But they were depriving parents of the chance of giving their children a good education.”

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

All Hallows’ has said it will offer 30 year three places in September, building up to 120 new places for years three to six by 2020/21.

Chair of governors Susan Edwards said: “Until now our pupils had to leave the school at the end of Year 2, aged seven, and move elsewhere for the next stage of their education.

“From this year parents will have the option of their children remaining at All Hallows’ until they are 11.

“We are delighted to have this new opportunity and we would like to thank parents, local residents, members of All Hallows’ Church and also the Anglican Diocese of Leeds for all the support they have given to our proposal.”

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Kirklees’ cabinet rejected the idea after a report predicted an exodus of children from ACS, potentially putting the multi-million-pound school at risk of failing.

It is thought some mums and dads feel the “all through” school for three to 16-year-olds is too big.

Clr McGuin added: “Unfortunately it’s turned into a battle between two schools and on this occasion the smaller one has won.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The Cabinet decision was made in the best interests of the local schools system as the local authority’s duty is to provide places where the need is known to be greatest.

“We value our relationship with the Kirklees family of schools and we will be considering the implications of the adjudicator’s decision.

“Our priority is to ensure there are enough good quality places to meet local need, helping children and young people to fulfil their potential.”