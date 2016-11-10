Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tip-off from a local resident led to the discovery of a cannabis farm in Thornton Lodge.

Police found more than 200 cannabis plants in the house on Crosland Road, many of which were ready to be harvested.

Two men have since been arrested.

Officers said they visited the property on Monday following information from the community and found 239 cannabis plants.

A further 135 of the plants were fully grown and drying out, while a large quantity of dried and prepared cannabis was also discovered.

Men aged 21 and 28, both from Huddersfield, were arrested on suspicion of the production of a controlled drug as well as immigration offences.

Insp Paul Campbell, of Kirklees Police, said: “The drugs have now been sent for destruction and the farm has been dismantled.

“Thanks to information received from the local community, we have prevented a significant amount of cannabis from potentially being sold on our streets.

“We will act on any information from members of the public about the production, sale and use of illegal drugs in our communities and would urge anyone with concerns or information about such activity in their area to call police.”

Information can be passed on to police via 101.