TK Maxx all set to open its second store in Huddersfield

Fashion chain TK Maxx will operate at Great Northern Retail Park and Kingsgate

TK Maxx, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield
Huddersfield is to get two TK Maxx stores, the retailer has confirmed.

The fashion chain opens its new store at Great Northern Retail Park at 9am on Thursday, September 29, in the 15,000sq ft unit previously occupied by JJB Sports, which folded in 2012.

And the company said it will retain its store in the town centre Kingsgate retail complex.

A spokesperson said: “TK Maxx can confirm that there are no plans to close TK Maxx in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre. The existing TK Maxx store will remain open following the launch of the new TK Maxx at Great Northern Retail Park.

“Both stores will continue to offer shoppers across Huddersfield and beyond big labels and designer gems at up to 60% less than the recommended retail price and at a significant discount to the price in a department store or on the high street, every single day.”

TK Maxx, Great Northern Retail Park, Huddersfield
TK Maxx has created about 35 jobs with the new store, which will offer a wide selection of fashion and accessories for women, men and children as well as homeware.

TK Maxx, which launched in the UK in 1994, has more than 300 stores across the country, including ones at Birstall Retail Park and in Halifax, Bradford, Leeds and Wakefield.

The arrival of TK Maxx at the retail park follows the opening of homeware, leisure and gardening products store The Range in April last year to take over premises previously occupied by DIY business Homebase. Other retailers on the site include First Choice Holidays, Pets at Home, Mothercare and Boots.

