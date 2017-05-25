Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield folk basked in glorious sunshine today (Thurs) as temperatures were poised to hit 80F on what may prove to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Examiner weather forecaster Paul Stevens said the mercury had already tipped 72F at 11am.

He said: “It’s looking like today may well be the hottest day of the year and I expect that the temperature will climb upwards to 79F and might just clip 80F.

“It’s not record-breaking though. We are still some way off 2013 when the temperature was well into the mid-80s. There will be increasing humidity.”

The hot weather will continue in the evening and it will be dry and rather muggy overnight.

Friday will be another hot day with plenty of sunshine.

Paul says that, for once, the good weather should continue into the Bank Holiday weekend and Town fans can look forward to their trip to Wembley on Monday with the forecast “looking rather cloudy, humid and cooler with the really hot air pushed by mid-afternoon across the Channel to Calais.”

However, as often happens in this country after a hot spell, the day will see thundery rain moving north, though Town fans will not care too much about the weather as long as they get a scorcher of a result on the field.