Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Taking a tour of Tolson Museum in Huddersfield is set to become a whole lot more exciting.

Mums Caroline Inwood and Nicky Thompson launched their iSpy app for children at the National Coal Mining Museum (NCM) during the 2016 autumn half-term holidays. Now the free app will be available for families visiting the Tolson Museum in Ravensknowle Park during next week’s half-term break.

The app provides youngsters aged four to 11 with a fun and educational game to play by setting them puzzles and challenges and providing them with clues to hunt for among the museum exhibits.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Nicky, of Marsden, and Caroline, of Brighouse, set up Bright Things Technology at Huddersfield’s Media Centre to develop the iSpy app.

Nicky said: “We used the launch at the NCM to iron out any bugs – of which there were very few – and generally as a learning experience. NCM have been great to work with and have given us much-needed feedback and support over the last few months. iSpy has been adopted well by NCM and families are continuing to use it as part of their day out at NCM.

“We are now launching at Tolson Museum over half-term, so it will be live from the weekend. We are very excited to be launching at Tolson. Hopefully, it will be a platform from which to launch at other Kirklees venues.”

Tolson Museum is set to close as part of spending cuts, but will remain open until Kirklees Council comes up with an alternative venue in Huddersfield town centre.