A man attacked his ex-girlfriend after she hacked his Facebook profile.

Tommy Drury exploded in fury after his former girlfriend used his account to message other women and then changed his password.

The 25-year-old went to her Dewsbury home, grabbed her by the throat and then punched her as she lay on the floor.

He pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates heard that the attack happened at his victim's home in Thornhill on April 24.

He pulled her to the floor, grabbed her by the throat causing her difficulty breathing and then punched her ribs as she lay there.

Shamaila Qureshi, mitigating, said: “The complainant said that she saw anger in his face as he punched her.

“She said she couldn’t breathe and believed that he would kill her.”

Magistrates were told about a previous incident where he assaulted his ex in her car after she became upset over his drinking.

He picked up a piece of plastic, hit her over the head with it and then damaged the driver’s side window.

Magistrates heard that Drury, of Textile Street in Dewsbury, became angry after a colleague approached him at work and asked him about why he was posting the Facebook messages.

He was unable to delete these as his ex changed his password and became angry and saw red, the court heard.

Magistrates made a restraining order banning him from contacting his ex.

He must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay her £100 compensation as well as £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.