Tomorrow could be Huddersfield's hottest September day on record

Sunseekers in Huddersfield could be basking in record-breaking September temperatures tomorrow.

The hottest September temperature recorded in Huddersfield is 27.2C (81F) and Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens reckons there’s a good chance that could be beaten.

“It all depends on how quickly the cloud burns off in the morning,” he said. “I would say we’re definitely looking at temperatures of 25C or 26C but we could get 27C or 28C.

“Even if we don’t break the record it will be the warmest September day for about nine years anyway. It’s exceptionally hot for this time of year.”

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Normally in September temperatures are around 15C (59F) meaning tomorrow’s temperature could be 12C higher! And it will be hotter than Spain and Portugal.

Paul said: “Through Monday we will see the warm air and humidity building as the southerly wind brings warm air up from Africa.

“After Tuesday we will see a similar day on Wednesday with temperatures at the same level. It will be another hot day.

“Later on Thursday and into Friday it will become cooler and fresher with the possibility of thundery showers.”

The weekend will be fresher and cooler as Atlantic air moves in but next week could stay “pleasantly warm.”