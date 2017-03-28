We tested the new £1 in Huddersfield town centre

The world’s most advanced coin joined the UK market today ... so we tested it out in Huddersfield.

The new £1 coin features a security-proof hologram, which flickers between a ‘£’ symbol to the number ‘1’ under different lights.

Shoppers in Huddersfield town centre approved of the Royal Mint’s new release.

Fortunately, it is already compatible with most parking meters in the town, including in Dundas Street, Cloth Hall Street and in the car park behind Wilko in New Street.

Oddly, it does not fit trolleys in Wilko, but it does fit the trollies at Sainsbury’s in Market Street.

It also fits all the machines in the Cashino gaming centre in New Street and a phone box in Ramsden Street after a good push and shove.

Shopper Suzanne Mitchell, 51, said: “There have been an awful lot of initial costs of changing over for businesses from supermarket trollies to vending machines, but it will pay off in the long run.

“I used to own a shop and there were a lot of different coins that would come in – some you knew instantly were fake. These new coins are a lot more difficult to forge, which will save businesses money.”

Julie Shaw, 56, of Linthwaite, was shopping with her dad Fred, 89, before he got the bus home to Meltham.

She said: “I think it will cause problems with the machines and trolleys, but I like the design of it.”

The coin is set to replace the current ‘round pound’, which was introduced more than 34 years ago and ceases to be legal tender on October 15.

The new coin is bi-metallic, just like the £2 coin, with an outer ‘gold’ coloured nickel-brass band and an inner ‘silver’ coloured cupro-nickel disc.

The Queen’s head is on the front with a floral crown on the reverse side.