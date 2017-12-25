Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It wasn't all bad news in 2017 and this collection of happy and uplifting stories proves it.

10) Casey overcomes his disability to become a DJ

Casey Rochell, 23, of Meltham, overcame stage fright, others' preconceptions and a learning disability to become a DJ and has been wowing crowds at top gigs.

9) Jodie Whittaker becomes the first female Dr Who

Jodie, who grew up in Skelmanthorpe, made history in July by becoming the first woman to play the Time Lord.

8) Huddersfield Muslims donate their wages to help Manchester Arena bombing victims

Worshippers held a special prayer for the 22 victims of the terrorist attack and they donated a portion of their wages to help survivors. Children at the mosque also donated their pocket money.

7) Tears of joy for Huddersfield oldest resident - as she reaches 107

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Huddersfield’s oldest resident Ivy Clegg celebrated a big birthday with family and friends – her 107th. And when staff at the home presented her with a bunch of flowers the centenarian promptly burst into tears.

6) Deaf man fulfills childhood dream of working at supermarket

David Brook, who is completely deaf in his right ear and severely deaf in his left ear, told his mother when he was a little boy: “When I grow up I want to work at Asda.” The 34-year-old now works in the produce section of his local store in Bradford Road, Brackenhall.

5) Teenagers help grandma who had collapsed outside bus station

(Image: HDE UGC)

Elizabeth Woodhead, 16, and her boyfriend Liam Parker-Milnes, also 16, came to Joyce Johnson’s rescue when she collapsed in the town centre.

(Image: UGC HDE)

4) Teenager born with half a heart celebrates 18th birthday

(Image: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Doctors had predicted that George Sutcliffe wouldn't live past his sixth birthday. But despite a couple of very close calls George has been living life to the full thanks to ground-breaking surgery which has extended his life by 25 years.

3) Single dad adopts four kids with disabilities

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Ben Carpenter, 33, was named Adopter Champion of the Year after he adopted four disabled children. Ben takes care of Jack, sisters Ruby and Lily and Joseph who has Down’s syndrome.

2) The penalty that changed everything

Town's Christopher Schindler exits the six-yard box victorious after scoring the penalty that put Huddersfield in the top flight for the first time since 1972. The pain of defeat is too much for Reading keeper Ali Al-Habsi who falls to the turf.

1) David Wagner celebrates Town's promotion to the Premier League

This is probably Huddersfield's most iconic image of 2017. The Huddersfield manager soaks in the adoration of tens of thousands of Town fans assembled in St George's Square from an open top bus during the club's promotion parade in May.