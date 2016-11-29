Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A social worker from Calderdale has been praised for her excellent practice and leadership after winning a top prize at the prestigious Social Worker of the Year Awards.

Kirsty McLeod, who works for Calderdale Council, was named Team Leader of the Year for Adult Services during the awards ceremony in London.

Kirsty is the group manager for learning disabilities and older people mental health in Calderdale and the judges said her ability to gain respect and co-operation from partnerships had a great impact on adult services in the area, making her a standout winner for this category.

Kirsty said: “I feel a bit gobsmacked really. It’s not just about me, it’s about all the teams that I support so it means a lot. The awards night has been fantastic – it’s really great to celebrate social work.”