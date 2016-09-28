Top five bargains to get your hands on at the Kingsgate Student Lock-In

This year’s student lock-in at Huddersfield’s shopping centre is set for Thursday night - so what bargains can students expect to get their hands on?

TOPSHOP SHOES

The high-street fashion giants are offering 20 per cent discount to students - who normally get 10 per cent off with NUS cards.

The chain have been bringing out new ranges of footwear to keep toes toasty in the Autumnal weather.

CLASSIC ALBUMS

Kingsgate student lockin bargains - HMV

HMV are slashing all their prices down by 20 per cent, excluding games, which means a £7.99 album will only to set you back £6.41. Bargain.

NEW LOOK JUMPER

The budget-fashion store are offering students up to 20 per cent off, and with some knitwear at only £15, that’s your mum AND your loan happy.

TOPMAN JACKET

Kingsgate student lockin bargains: Topman bomber jacket

Bomber jackets are all the hype this season, but aren’t the cheapest. With a fifth off on gents fashion, students can find a stylish and affordable means to wrap up as the cold sets in.

SUAVE NEW SPECS

Beaumont Opticians are offering 30 per cent off on designer frames, with names such as Prada, Michael Kors and Ray Ban. Prepare to look ready to hit the library.