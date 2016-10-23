Top Huddersfield doctors discuss vote of no confidence to sack CCG bosses

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

An organisation representing Huddersfield’s GPs is considering a vote of no confidence to oust local health chiefs who voted to close the town’s A&E.

Kirklees Local Medical Committee (LMC) says it is discussing the ‘nuclear option’ following Thursday’s vote to proceed with the controversial Right Care Right Time Right Place plan.

LMC medical secretary, Dr Bert Jindal, said Huddersfield NHS chiefs had acted against their own constitution by ignoring GPs’ calls to pause the plan.

And Dr Jindal said the threat of a vote of no confidence may force Greater Huddersfield CCG (clinical commissioning group) to discuss alternative options with GPs.

One or more members of the 15-strong CCG board may be removed if at least half of GP practices within the CCG support the no confidence motion.

Dr Jindal said: “There are some very dissatisfied doctors and it wouldn’t take long for us to get that support.

Kirklees LMC: Dr Richard Jenkinson (left) and Dr Bert Jindal

“They are walking on thin ice.”

The LMC, which represents 37 Huddersfield practices, has been a critic of the proposal to centralise emergency care at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax.

The committee had recommended the plan be paused for three months to discuss alternatives to the one proposal offered by Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale CCGs.

Failing to listen to the GPs was against the CCG’s constitution, Dr Jindal said.

Part of the CCG’s constitution is ‘listening to health professionals, local people and those who support the (CCG) in commissioning high quality healthcare in the most appropriate setting.’

Dr Jindal said: “There’s a real risk now that the GPs in Huddersfield will exert a vote of no confidence on the CCG board.

“The board would have to disband and form another.

“Thursday’s decision was not constitutional.

“We feel the CCG, which is accountable to the public and its practice members, should take full consideration.”

Dr Jindal added: “A vote of no confidence is the nuclear option; strategically this is a useful deterrent.”

But he added the ‘nuclear option’ would only be brought into play if talks with CCG bosses failed.

Dr Jindal said: “The nuclear deterrent threat is real but we would much rather have some dialogue.

“We don’t want it to come to a vote of no confidence – but we feel there are better alternatives to a single proposal.”