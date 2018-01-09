Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have reportedly had a £5m opening bid rejected for Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard.

The Eastern Daily Press claim the Premier League side have tested the water over the Canaries' creative midfielder, with the offer being swiftly rejected by the East Anglian club.

A new law banning shops from charging for card payments is set to come into place.

Companies will no longer be able to charge any fees for credit or debit card payments from this Saturday.

A man arrested in connection with two armed robberies at Huddersfield convenience stores last week has been released, police say.

The 29-year-old was questioned after the knifepoint robberies at both the Almondbury Co-op and One Stop store on Broad Lane, Moldgreen.

A head teacher with a background in banking and economics has stepped down after finding the school could no longer afford him.

Holmfirth High School blamed “significant financial challenges” for the departure of executive head Craig Jansen.

