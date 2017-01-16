Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s the third week of January, so we’re guessing the kale smoothies and three-times-a-week gym trips are well behind you by now.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, there are plenty of places to satisfy your cravings across town. We've compiled a list of the best places that deserve a shout out.

YUMMY YORKSHIRE

The ice cream parlour near Denby Dale does exactly what it says on the tin. From Marmalade Cheesecake to Snickers, the café at Delph House Farm is anything but Vanilla. Oh, and they do great breakfasts, too.

PATISSERIE VALERIE

The Continental Café chain has been doing the rounds for a few years now, and finally graced King Street shortly before Christmas. Huddersfield town centre may be as far away from the streets of Paris as you can get, but the windows here, which are filled with macarons, chocolates and cakes fit for Marie Antoinette, will almost have you hearing the accordion in the background. Bon Appetit.

JOSEPH DOBSON’S

The Elland confectioners are one of the few traditional sweet shops left in the area. Dobson’s goes all the way back to 1850 and is probably where your great-granny Edith went for her penny toffees after school, but it’s still the best place to pick up half a pound of Yorkshire Mixtures.

ICESTONE GELATO

Grab some friends, stretchy-waist leggings and a sofa and order as many calories as you can. Because they’re worth it. The Bradford-based ice cream and dessert parlour opened on John William Street last year and have had sweet tooths flocking in ever since. Try their hot peanut butter waffles and Red Bull gelato - although not together. They also stay open late, so make a sweet change from your post night-out Maccy D’s.

APPLE TREE SWEET SHOP

The saying “kid in a candy shop” applies to all ages in this Mirfield confectioners. The beautiful interior is lined with jars of pear drops and bonbons like books in a library. Apple Tree have more than 130 kinds of sweets on offer - which is one hefty dentist’s bill.

SHAAKE

Arguably the best milkshake shop in Huddersfield bringing in all the boys (and girls) to the yard. Shaaake make milkshakes of virtually any sweets or chocolate bar you can think of, which they display behind the counter at their King Street branch. The Cherry Bakewell shake would make Mr Kipling himself exceedingly proud.

CHARLOTTE’S ICE CREAM

The ice cream parlour at Whitley near Dewsbury is perfect for a family afternooon out. Named after the owners’ daughter, Charlotte’s boasts real Jersey ice cream made on site with flavours including Blueberry Ripple and Coconut & Rhubarb. Oh, and don’t forget the Ice Cream Mountain - a sundae so large that goat herders in chalets could camp in it.