A manufacturing fault has landed an Asda Little Mermaid swimming costume for children in hot water.

The supermarket giant withdrew the item after a shopper spotted that Ariel, the star of the squeaky clean Disney animated film, appeared to be topless.

Normally Ariel sports a purple seashell bra but the production blunder had children puzzled and parents feeling mildly uncomfortable.

Asda insisted that only a small number of the girls’ swimming costume sported the faulty design, reported the Tamworth Herald .

(Photo: Chelsee Mosson)

But the product has now been withdrawn from the Asda website.

Spotter Chelsee Mosson told the Herald: “Me and my partner were quite shocked about it.

(Photo: Asda)

“We both said if the design was to have a bikini top sewed onto it, it should have had a bikini top printed on too just incase something like this happened.

“It’s a very bizarre one indeed.”