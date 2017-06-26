A manufacturing fault has landed an Asda Little Mermaid swimming costume for children in hot water.
The supermarket giant withdrew the item after a shopper spotted that Ariel, the star of the squeaky clean Disney animated film, appeared to be topless.
Normally Ariel sports a purple seashell bra but the production blunder had children puzzled and parents feeling mildly uncomfortable.
Asda insisted that only a small number of the girls’ swimming costume sported the faulty design, reported the Tamworth Herald .
But the product has now been withdrawn from the Asda website.
Spotter Chelsee Mosson told the Herald: “Me and my partner were quite shocked about it.
“We both said if the design was to have a bikini top sewed onto it, it should have had a bikini top printed on too just incase something like this happened.
“It’s a very bizarre one indeed.”