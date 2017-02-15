Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Topshop is removing till barriers from all its stores – including Huddersfield – following the death of a 10-year-old schoolboy who was crushed when one fell on top of him.

Kaden Reddick suffered severe head injuries and died after the horrific accident which happened on the first day of half-term.

It is believed Kaden may have somehow pulled the heavy display unit onto himself at a branch of the clothing giant at the Oracle Centre in Reading.

Now the fashion retailer, which has a store at Kingsgate, Huddersfield, and others in Halifax, Bradford, Leeds and Wakefield, is removing the barriers from its 300 UK stores.

A Topshop spokesperson said: “Further to the recent incident in Reading, as a safety precaution we have decided to remove all the till barrier units in question from our stores across the country with immediate effect.”

The display barriers are used as a queuing system and sited near the tills.

Det Supt Paul Hayles, of Thames Valley Police, said: “We are supporting the boy’s family to assist them at this very difficult time. We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death.”

Reading Council said: “As the enforcing authority for health and safety within retail premises, we will be working closely with the police, who are at present leading on the investigation.”