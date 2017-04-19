Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tory party bosses in Huddersfield have been caught out following Theresa May’s decision to call a snap General Election on June 8.

Bill Armer, chairman of Huddersfield Conservative Association said there was no obvious candidate to lead the challenge against the town’s sitting Labour MP Barry Sheerman.

Mr Sheerman, 76, has been the town’s MP since being elected in 1979 – the same year that Margaret Thatcher came to power. Clr Armer said: “It’s not so much an open field as an empty field.”

He said officers had been alerted and there would be a meeting of the executive shortly to set the wheels in motion to choose a candidate.

Mr Sheerman told the Examiner he had confirmed to Yorkshire Labour party bosses that he would be standing again. He said: “I always enjoy campaigning and generally lose half-a-stone during campaigns!”