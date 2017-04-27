Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Dewsbury Tory MP Simon Reevell will not attempt to win back one of the country’s most marginal seats from Labour.

Barrister Mr Reevell was MP for Dewsbury between 2010 and 2015, losing to Labour’s Paula Sherriff at the last General Election by just 1,451 votes.

There had been speculation that Mr Reevell would stand again.

Mr Reevell, who came in for criticism while an MP for continuing his legal practice, said he was now back working full-time as a barrister.

He added: “I am very busy getting on with that and not really being too involved in politics at all.

“I am not standing this time. I thoroughly enjoyed my time as an MP but that finished two years ago.”

Mr Reevell predicted a Tory victory in his former constituency which also includes Kirkburton, Denby Dale and Mirfield.

“If the Conservatives don’t win in Dewsbury it undermines the whole point of there being an election,” he said. “It’s become a very marginal seat and it all points to a Conservative victory.”

Mark Eastwood, chairman of Dewsbury County Conservative Association, said members would choose from a shortlist of three at a selection meeting at an undisclosed location in Kirkburton on Friday night.

The successful candidate will be unveiled at a street stall outside Tesco Express in Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, at 10am on Saturday.