A tweet by Clr Simon Cooke, leader of Bradford Council Conservative group, lamenting the Tories decision not to contest the Batley and Spen seat following the death of Jo Cox

A West Yorkshire councillor has sparked outrage after claiming his party is making a mistake by not contesting the seat left empty by the death of Jo Cox.

Simon Cooke, leader of the Conservatives on Bradford Council, said there was “no justification” for giving a “free pass” to Labour in the Batley And Spen.

Dewsbury MP, Paula Sherriff , who was close friends with the late Mrs Cox, said she was upset by the comments.

“I’m deeply saddened by the profoundly distasteful remarks of Simon Cooke,” she said.

“The leader of Bradford council’s Conservative Group should rethink his offensive comments, made at a time when party politics should clearly be put aside.”

A by-election to find a new MP for Batley and Spen will be held on October 20 if Labour’s candidate, Tracy Brabin, is contested.

In the weeks following Mrs Cox’s shock killing in Birstall, the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and UKIP all said they would not contest the by-election as a gesture of goodwill and mark of respect.

But far right parties the English Democrats and Liberty UK said they would challenge.

The deadline for declaring a bid to stand is at the end of the day on Tuesday.

Clr Cooke has defended the comments he made on social media, saying his party should contest the Batley and Spen by-election.

But members of the public queued up to criticise the top councillor for seeking to take advantage of Mrs Cox’s killing.

One Twitter user, Steve Manthorp, said: “Isn’t there an argument that standing opportunistically takes advantage of her murder? That seems, at the very least, distasteful.”

My Party should be contesting the Batley & Spen by-election. Absolutely no justification for giving Labour a free pass. — Simon Cooke (@SimonMagus) September 23, 2016

Another, Geoff Robbins, said: “No justification at all. Other than making assassination look like a viable and effective political tactic, of course.”

Brian Myrie responded to Clr Cooke: “Just as well you are in the Tory party, no right minded person would consider the circumstances, murder as a free pass. #Shame.”

Labour MP for Great Grimsby, Melanie Onn, said: “Our friend and colleague was assassinated withdraw these ill considered comments.”

Clr Cooke said there had been four political assassinations in his lifetime and this was the first time the by-election would be uncontested by major political parties.

Speaking to another newspaper, he claimed this approach gave an “unnecessary voice to unpleasant fringe parties”.

A Conservative spokesman said: “His views certainly do not reflect the views of the party - we have already confirmed that we will not contest the by-election.”