Rival fans have paid tribute to a Huddersfield Town supporter who died after Tuesday’s Town match.

Grandfather Kevin Myers, 85, was in a Toyota Yaris when he died from a heart attack on Southgate. The car ended up hitting the central reservation.

It remains a mystery why he was on the wrong carriageway at the time and his family have stressed that Mr Myers had an impeccable driving record and was always a careful and considerate driver.

Tributes have flooded in from the Town faithful – and from fans of Aston Villa, who were beaten 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Villa fan Sarah Coyne said on the Examiner’s Facebook page: “Condolences to this gent’s family – I was at the game too but as a Villa fan I was in the Villa end. Glad he got to see a win for his team though.”

Fans of Villa also posted their tributes on Twitter.

Keefy – @keith51yrsAV – said: “Awful news. RIP and thoughts and prayers with family and friends.”

Fellow Villa fan Jess – @jhavfc – said: “Awfully sad. Thoughts are with the family from #AVFC.”

Aston Villa supporter Ian Hurley – @casacrisian – tweeted from Spain: “Sincere condolences to his family. RIP.”

Town fans called for a minute’s applause at the next home game.

James Marshall said: “A minute’s applause at next home game might be a nice touch for the family.”