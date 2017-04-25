Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re caught driving well above the speed limit you can expect a much larger fine from this week onwards as tougher speeding penalties come into force.

In a government crackdown on dangerous driving fines for speeding can now equal 175% of your weekly income.

So if you earn £600 a week speeding could land you a fine of £1,050.

The maximum fine judges and magistrates could issue was previously worth a week’s wages, The Mirror reports .

The new laws, which came into effect yesterday, are designed to tackle motorists who drive significantly faster than the speed limit.

That includes anyone caught doing 41mph in a 20mph zone, 51mph in a 30mph zone or 66mph in a 40mph zone.

Those caught driving at more than 101mph in a 70mph speed limit could also be disqualified for up to 56 days.

The changes are part of a consultation in 2016 that argued previous guidelines did not properly take into account the potential harm of speeding – and the risks it poses to the public.

Drivers will also face points, or a disqualification depending on the offence.

Breakdown recovery firm the RAC has welcomed the new ruling.

Spokesman Pete Williams said: “Anyone who breaks the limit excessively is a danger to every other road user and is unnecessarily putting lives at risk.

“Hopefully, hitting these offenders harder in the pocket will make them think twice before doing it again in the future.”