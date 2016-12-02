The video will start in 8 Cancel

The 2017 Tour de Yorkshire will be passing through Kirklees, it was announced this morning (Friday).

Stage three of the race is set to whizz through Mirfield, Waterloo, Farnley Tyas, Honley and Holmfirth, as they start in Bradford and race to the finish line at Fox Valley in Sheffield on April 30.

Coming down from Bronte County, cyclists will speed through Halifax to Brighouse, then on through Cleckheaton, Gomersal, Liversedge and Mirfield towards Waterloo.

The route then heads along Penistone Road before heading up Woodsome Road to Farnley Tyas and descending into the Holme Valley and south towards Penistone and South Yorkshire.

The race was founded off the back of the Tour de France’s Grand Départ in 2014.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “We’ve worked hard to design a course which showcases Yorkshire’s stunning scenery as well as delivering a thrilling sporting event.

“Last year the race attracted two million spectators and generated £60 million for the local economy.”

Stage one of the race takes in the Yorkshire Coast from Scarborough to Bridlington, while the next day races from Harrogate to Tadcaster.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme said: “I am excited by what this year’s route has in store and I’m sure it will provide three days of fantastic racing.”