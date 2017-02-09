Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents of The Moorside area of Dewsbury are offering 'Karen Matthews Tours' of the estate after a BBC drama prompted interest in the area.

For £15, visitors are given a tour of the key addresses linked to the faked kidnap plot in 2008.

More than 7.2million people watched Tuesday's drama, The Moorside, which stars Sheridan Smith as Karen's friend Julie Bushby.

It told the story of the hoax kidnap of Shannon Matthews, nine, by her mum, Karen, and her boyfriend Craig Meehan's uncle Michael Donovan.

A resident has offered visitors a guided tour of the estate.

The tour included the Matthews family home and the flat where Shannon was held for a month.

The 'tour' also included the community centre where Julie Bushby organised the search for Shannon, and the police station where Matthews was eventually charged.

The resident, a man in his 30's, told a reporter: "I will show you all the sights. Give us £15 and I will take you round and show you where everyone lives."

Asked if he'd had any takers, he added: "Me and me mate have taken a couple of people round. They said they had come over from Leeds to see the street and that.

"There has been quite a few people driving up and down so we thought we'd stop folk and offer our services."

BBC crews filmed The Moorside, starring Gemma Whelan as Karen, on an estate in Bradford.