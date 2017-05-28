Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You’ve got the money but you’re not ready to settle down yet – thankfully Huddersfield has some swish properties to rent.

- If you haven’t got children and want to stay in the heart of Huddersfield town centre there’s this penthouse on St Peter’s Street.

For £2,167 per month you get two bedrooms, a large kitchen and bathroom plus free wifi and bills included.

Estate agent Stonefront, which is advertising the property, says: “The sheer spaciousness together with the inspiring scenery outside the floor-to-ceiling windows makes our penthouses the perfect solution for corporate guests who wish to entertain clients and colleagues.”

- If you have a family or you fancy somewhere a little quieter there’s this large detached house on a gated estate in leafy Fixby.

It’s £3,200 per month for which you get five bedrooms and huge amounts of living space.

Though if you’ve got a dog forget it, as pets are barred.

Estate agent Ryder and Dutton says: “An exceptional executive detached family home, situated in an exclusive gated courtyard of only 13 luxury residences.”

There’s also this large four-bedroom detached house in Birchencliffe for £2,800 per month.

- And if you want a house with TWENTY-ONE bedrooms there’s Robeck House, Lockwood.

It’s £7,280 per month, in case you’re interested.

Of course, we are being slightly facetious here as it’s intended as digs for 21 students.

But if you’ve got the money (and the urge for that many bedrooms to yourself) you could ask.