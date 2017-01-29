Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager and a 20-year-old man arrested over an alleged serious sexual assault in Huddersfield town centre have been bailed.

Det Insp John Charlton, of Kirklees CID, said two males aged 17 and 20 had been arrested on suspicion of rape and had been bailed pending further enquiries.

One of the men bailed over that alleged offence remained in police custody in relation to a separate matter.

Police appealed for witnesses following the alleged offence in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers were called at about 2.30am on Thursday, January 26, to Chancery Close, off New Street, after a woman in her 20s reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

The scene was cordoned off as police began enquiries.

Anyone with information should ring police on 101 quoting log 0093 of January 26 or phone Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.