Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Traders win backing from councillors in bus gates row

Clr Peter McBride's response to deputation from campaigners deemed 'unsatisfactory'

Alisa Devlin of La Fleur, Westgate, who has organised traders' opposition to bus gates in Huddersfield town centre.

Angry town centre traders gave full vent to their feelings at how bus gates are damaging their trade at a full council meeting.

The controversial gates were introduced by Kirklees Council in February in a bid to improve two main public transport routes and ensure the free flow of traffic where traffic congestion had been previously identified as a problem.

The idea is that they will have a positive impact on bus punctuality.

But Alisa Devlin, spokeswoman for Huddersfield Town Centre Action Group (HTCAG) who runs La Fleur flower shop on Westgate, is furious at the alleged decline the gates are having on businesses.

But she believes councillors are now starting to understand their viewpoint.

“There seemed to be much support for our cause among councillors,” she said. “We will present the petition at the next meeting with further evidence from traders of the declines and try to keep the pressure up.”

Bus gates dash cam
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Kirklees councillor Gemma Wilson, (Con, Lindley), said: “I have spent today (Thurs) with Clr Bernard McGuin and Clr Richard Smith speaking to business owners on Westgate, Byram Arcade and the indoor market after Alison’s excellent deputation at full council last night and the group has our support.

“The conversations we had with business owners were really worrying but sadly didn’t surprise us in that each retailer has noticed a decline – some more so than others – since the bus gates were installed.”

Alisa Devlin (front) of La Fleur, Westgate, and fellow traders opposed to bus gates in Huddersfield town centre.

Clr Richard Smith, (Con, Kirkburton), a former retail business owner, added: “Alisa spoke very eloquently about the huge drop in footfall that started as soon as the bus gates were enabled.

“Unfortunately the response from Clr Peter McBride, Cabinet member for economy, skills, transportation and planning, was far from satisfactory.

“He defends the scheme as a positive move and would not accept that there was any detrimental effect upon business.”

In July Clr McBride told the Examiner he stood by his belief that there was no link between the bus gates and a drop in trade.

He said: “In the long term the bus gates will help the town because people can walk around more effectively, use the existing car parks and have a far more pleasant time.

“The council is monitoring footfall and we will look at it again later in the year.”

Today's top stories

HD One restaurants revealed Burglars jailed for raid Red moon over Huddersfield Children need to 'talk about abuse'
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Huddersfield is a ghost town thanks to bus gates, say traders, as 1000s sign petition to scrap them

Traders say parts of Huddersfield are being turned into a ghost town

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirklees Council
Places
Huddersfield town centre
Lindley
Kirkburton
Byram Arcade
Huddersfield
People
Peter McBride

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

C17 aircraft over West Yorkshire
  1. Leeds Bradford Airport
    Did you spot this huge plane over West Yorkshire?
  2. Scapegoat Hill
    Burglars John Moorhouse and Joseph Valvona locked up for raid on Scapegoat Hill house
  3. West Yorkshire News
    Another UFO spotted in the skies above Huddersfield...
  4. Huddersfield
    Pervert nurse groped and straddled dementia patients at Huddersfield care home
  5. M62
    Young refugee children found wandering along M606 near Chain Bar

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent