Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for Town fans’ help after an elderly woman was run down and killed near Everton’s ground yesterday.

The incident happened at around 5pm, when thousands of football fans were leaving the ground following the match between Everton and Huddersfield Town.

The woman, a 78-year-old mum of three who police told the Liverpool Echo was much loved, was mown down and killed by an illegal scrambler bike.

A teenage boy has been arrested after handing himself in to police.

The incident occurred on Queens Drive near Goodison Park, a main road which leads to the M62 towards Huddersfield.

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

At a press conference in Liverpool today, Det Chief Insp Mark Tivendale said: "The woman was making her way over Queens Drive when she was hit by an orange scrambler bike.

“We know that the bike had been driven dangerously immediately beforehand and that the rider came off the bike, got back on and drove away, along Queens Drive towards Breeze Hill, leaving the woman seriously injured in the roadway.

“Sadly she suffered serious injures and died later at Aintree Hospital.”

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

Police want anyone who may have seen the orange scrambler bike to come forward to police, particularly those who may have video dash cam footage.

Det Chief Insp Tivendale added: “Clearly it is an horrendous incident - this elderly female has been minding her own business, going about her lawful business and been knocked down by a scrambler bike and effectively left in the road.

“Her family are devastated by this.”

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

“Any information may be crucial, we will be the judge of that - and I would ask anyone with information to search your conciense, come forward, let us know what you know and let us bring this to a satisfactory conclusion.

“This must be horrendous ordeal for the family of this elderly lady - so we need to progress this as quick as we can.”

A bunch of flowers and a tribute was today left at the scene on Queens Drive which read: ‘Goodnight, Godbless - RIP May.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision itself, or anyone who saw an orange scrambler-type motorbike being ridden in the area before or afterwards. Contact them on 0151 777 4065 or 777 5747.