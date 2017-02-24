Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s charity arm has landed a trophy for its work.

The Huddersfield Town Foundation won the award for corporate social responsibility at the Northern Lights Awards 2017.

The award was presented to the foundation’s fundraising manager, Julie Sheffield, in front of audience of 500 people at Lancashire County Cricket’s Old Trafford ground.

The foundation was one of three nominees for the award, which was open to any organisation in the geographical area covered by the Northern Powerhouse.

Special guests at the awards, held during the UK Northern Powerhouse International Conference and Exhibition, included comedian Brian Conley and Lord Kerslake, who chairs the UK Northern Powerhouse Advisory Board.

Julie said: “I am absolutely delighted that the Town Foundation has won the award. It was a fantastic moment for everyone involved with the foundation and really shows the good work we have been doing in our local community. The evening was excellent for everyone involved and it was great to spend the ceremony with a number of people who have helped the charity since its inception.”

The Huddersfield Town Foundation aims to help improve the quality of life for young people with initiatives such as its Early Morning Kick-off breakfast clubs and fundraising events such as golf days, lunches and dinners.