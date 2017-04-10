Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is six months since she took on the role as a Kirklees MP after her predecessor Jo Cox was murdered by a neo-Nazi.

Now Batley & Spen MP Tracy Brabin has revealed how she was moved on a trip to Auschwitz-Birkenau with local schools.

The Labour MP visited the horror camps in Poland with pupils from Batley Girls School and Heckmondwike Grammar, as they joined students from across Yorkshire on the trip funded by the Holocaust Educational Trust.

The pupils visited the memorial where piles of belongings seized from inmates by the Nazis are kept on display, before lighting a candle in the Birkena death camp.

Tracy said future generations should never be allowed to forget the atrocities, and has criticised Labour’s decision not to expel Ken Livingstone over anti-Semitic comments in the wake of the trip.

She said: “It’s important that everyone in our community recognises the importance of being tolerant and of celebrating our differences. We must always tackle anti-Semitism and racism wherever we find it.

“On the day that we travelled to Auschwitz, the news reached us that Ken Livingstone has not been expelled from the Labour Party for his anti-Semitic comments. The decision shames us, and I support calls for the decision to be reconsidered.”